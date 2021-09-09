CSA announces South Africa squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

On Thursday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced South Africa’s 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to be played in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17 to November 14.

Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the seventh edition of the multi-team tournament. It will be his first major assignment since his permanent appointment as South African captain earlier this year.

CSA has picked three spinners for the mega event, including Keshav Maharaj, who hasn’t yet made his T20I debut for South Africa. He has so far played 36 Tests and 14 ODIs. However, the left-arm spinner has appeared in 104 T20s, where he has taken 83 wickets at a strike rate of 26 and an economy of 6.62.

Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi are the other two spinners in the final 15. But, the experienced trio of Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Chris Morris was not considered for selection.

“The National Selection Panel and I are extremely excited to announce this squad, which we believe is a world-beating squad. It has been a busy last few months for the Proteas, and we have had enough time to assess our options, and we are pleased with the outcome,” said CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang as quoted by Supersport.

“We are confident that we have a well-balanced and well thought out World Cup squad, with reserve players that are more than capable and up to the job if called up for it. The team has blossomed well under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, and we look forward to seeing his return to the international stage once he is fully recovered from injury.”

“On behalf of the National Selection Panel, I would like to wish Temba and coach Mark Boucher all of the very best as the team continues to finalise its preparation in Sri Lanka and as Temba looks to make a full recovery from his injury,” Mpitsang added.

South Africa have been placed in Group 1 in the Super 12 stage along with England, Australia, West Indies and two qualifiers. The rainbow nation will start their campaign against Australia in Abu Dhabi on October 23.

Squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, WIaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Travelling Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.