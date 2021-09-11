Danielle Wyatt returns as England announces Women squad for ODI series against New Zealand

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the England Women squad for the upcoming five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand.

Hard-hitting all-rounder Danielle Wyatt has made a comeback in the 15-member outfit. She will be joined by pacer Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield-Hill, who weren’t a part of the recently concluded T20I series against White Ferns.

The selectors have also named the uncapped off-spinner Charlie Dean in the 15-player squad. Heather Knight will lead the side that features the likes of Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, and Tash Farrant.

“We’re really looking forward to the Royal London series. It’s a great test for us and five more important ODIs ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup next year,” said Lisa Keightley, the England head coach, in a statement.

“It’s a very busy schedule, and we will really need to work hard throughout it to ensure players are in the best position to get through it, and it may well be that we need to manage the group in order to do that,” she added.

The hosts have won the three-match T20I series 2-1. The ODI leg will begin from September 16 at County Ground in Bristol. Similarly, the remaining four matches will be played at Worcester (September 19), Leicester (September 21), Derby (September 23) and Canterbury (September 26).

Here is the England Women squad for the ODI series against New Zealand:

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole. Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt.