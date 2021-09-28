David Warner signals exit from Sunrisers Hyderabad after IPL 2021

Australian superstar David Warner is one of the most consistent run-scorers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. With over 5400 runs, Warner is the leading run-getter in the cash-rich league among overseas players. Overall, the pocket dynamite is at fifth place.

However, the ongoing fourteenth edition has been the worst season for Warner. The explosive batter had landed in India to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in his fifth season as the full-time skipper. Though, the SRH’s campaign didn’t go down well, and he was sacked during the India leg as the leader.

Further, the SRH team management also dropped him from the playing XI, giving clear hints that he wasn’t in the scheme of things. When Jonny Bairstow withdrew from the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Warner made his comeback in the playing XI. But, the southpaw failed to capitalise and only managed 2 runs in two games.

The Aussie opener was again dropped for the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and replaced by England power hitter Jason Roy. Moreover, Warner wasn’t spotted with the team during SRH’s fixture against RR. This made his fans quite curious as they couldn’t find Warner along with other SRH players.

One of the SRH supporters took to Instagram and asked, “Is Warner in the stadium… We didn’t spot him.”

Replying to the fan, Warner confirmed that he wouldn’t be travelling to the stadium again, hinting that his IPL career with SRH is all but over. He wrote: “unfortunately, won’t be again but keep supporting, please.”

After the game against the Royals, SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss said a struggling Warner was dropped from the playing squad to give the youngsters a chance.

“We can’t make the finals, so we made a decision that we want the youngsters to experience not just the matches, but time at the ground and around the set-up,” Bayliss said at the post-match presser.

“We have a number of young players who haven’t even been to the ground, even as reserves, so we wanted to give them opportunity to come and experience a game. And that might continue for a few more games, we’ve got to sit down in a day or two and pick a team and a squad of 18,” he added.