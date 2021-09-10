Defending champions West Indies unveil their squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021; Ravi Rampaul earns recall

Defending champions West Indies have recalled fast bowler Ravi Rampaul for the upcoming edition of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The 36-year Rampaul is back in the Windies T20I squad for the first time since 2015.

“Ravi will boost the team’s wicket-taking options in the power-play and the middle phase and will provide another option for the death overs,” Roger Harper, lead selector for Cricket West Indies (CWI), was quoted as saying by ICC.

All-rounder Roston Chase is another notable inclusion in the 15-member squad, earning a T20I call-up for the first time, thanks to his form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.

“Roston Chase has shown that he is a very capable T20 player,” Harper said. He has shown the ability to knit the innings together while still scoring at a fast rate with a low dot-ball percentage. He will be an excellent foil for the explosive players in the team,” Harper added.

Meanwhile, Carlos Brathwaite – who famously hit four consecutive sixes off England’s Ben Stokes in the final over of the 2016 T20 World Cup to clinch the title for his nation – has been left out for the 2021 edition.

Senior pro Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the Men in Maroon, while young Nicholas Pooran will be his deputy.

The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will begin in Oman on October 17. West Indies are placed in Group 1 and will take on England, South Africa, Australia and two qualifying teams from Round 1 in the league stage.

Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein.