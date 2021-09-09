Dhoni vs Dravid vs Kohli – Suresh Raina ranks the captains he has played under

Over the years, Indian cricket has produced some of the best captains. The likes of Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, and MS Dhoni are some prominent names in Indian cricket who have done wonders while leading the team.

More often than not, cricketers, after they bid farewell to the fascinating game, share their views about the captains they have played under. The latest to join this list is former India batter, Suresh Raina.

Raina, who has played under the leadership of Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, and current skipper Virat Kohli, was asked to rank his top three captains. With no surprises, the Muradnagar-born went with Dhoni as his number one pick.

On the second number, Raina selected his first skipper in international cricket, Dravid. Similarly, for the third spot, the explosive left-handed batter picked Kohli.

“I have played a lot with Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni), the batsman, the player, and the leader. Rahul (Dravid) bhai was my captain when I started out playing for India when the core of the team was being built. So will go with Mahi Bhai (1st), Rahul Bhai (2nd), and Virat Kohli (3rd),” Raina told RJ Raunak on YouTube.

“I have had many good partnerships with Virat Kohli, and he has created very impressive records. So yeah, that would be my order – Dhoni, Rahul, and Cheeku (Virat),” he added.

The 34-year-old is currently a part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – the second most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. Raina has been one of the biggest assets of CSK after Dhoni and has played a major role behind CSK’s overall success and helped the ‘Yellow Army’ clinch the coveted IPL trophy thrice.

However, when Raina was asked about which team he would play for in the IPL if he weren’t playing for CSK, the Uttar Pradesh cricketer named Delhi as his preferred choice.

“Delhi hai! Ghar bhi pass hai, Muradnagar se pass hai, aur kaafi dost hai us team mein. So, I’d prefer Delhi,” Raina revealed.