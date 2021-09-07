ENG vs IND: Anushka Sharma reacts on India’s historic win over England at the Oval

India’s thumping win over England at The Oval was Virat Kohli’s Midas Test as the Indian captain made the right changes at the right time, and whatever he touched on the final day of the match turned into gold.

Virat joined former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in an elite list after his team beat England by 157 runs in the fourth Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Monday.

Set a record 368 to win, England collapsed from 100/0 midway through the first session to getting bundled out for 210 soon after the tea break, sparking wild celebrations among the Indian players – particularly Virat – and spectators inside the stadium.

Bollywood actress and Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma was also all over the moon after India’s victory under the captaincy of her husband. The model-turned-actress shared on Instagram a picture of the Indian entire team and congratulated them. Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote: “This team” along with a blue heart emoji.

She also tagged Virat in her post. The picture uploaded by Anushka was then shared by Virat on his Instagram account as well.

Currently, Anushka is in England along with her daughter Vamika after they accompanied Virat to the country in June. Anushka often spends time with Virat’s teammates and their wives.

Anushka and Virat have also been exploring new restaurants in the UK. They last week visited an Indian street food joint, ‘Bundobust’, in Leeds. The couple also enjoyed lunch at a restaurant named ‘Tharavadu’ in the same city.