ENG vs IND: Twitter goes wild as India thrash England in Oval Test

Posted On / /
  • Team India crushed England in the fourth Test on Monday.

  • It was India's first victory at the Oval since 1971.

Team India beat England in Oval Test (Image Source: Twitter)
Team India defeated England in the fourth Test at Kennington Oval in London to go 2-1 up in the ongoing five-match series. Chasing a target of 368, the hosts got bunded out for 210, losing the contest by a massive margin of 157 runs.

Rohit Sharma’s outstanding century, Jasprit Bumrah’s sensational bowling, Ravindra Jadeja’s impressive spin display, Umesh Yadav’s comeback performance, Shardul Thakur’s all-round exhibition of top-class cricket and the remarkable captaincy of Virat Kohli were all the major factors behind India’s historic triumph at the oval.

This was India’s first Test win at this venue since 1971, also it was the first time since 1986 that India won multiple matches in a Test series in England. Further, it was only the second occasion when India registered a win in an overseas Test after being dismissed for under 200 batting. The first such incidence came in 2018 against South Africa at Johannesburg.

Visiting sides winning Test matches at Lord’s and the Oval in the same series:

  • 5 – Australia, in 1930, 1948, 1972, 2001, and 2015.
  • 4 – West Indies in 1950, 1973, 1984, and 1988.
  • 3 – Pakistan in 1992, 1996, and 2016.
  • 1 – New Zealand in 1999
  • 1 – South Africa in 2012
  • 1 – INDIA in 2021*

“The character that the side has shown, to come back from 100 run deficit showed that we were not down and out. Among the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain,” said winning skipper Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

