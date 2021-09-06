ENG vs IND: Twitter goes wild as India thrash England in Oval Test

Team India defeated England in the fourth Test at Kennington Oval in London to go 2-1 up in the ongoing five-match series. Chasing a target of 368, the hosts got bunded out for 210, losing the contest by a massive margin of 157 runs.

Rohit Sharma’s outstanding century, Jasprit Bumrah’s sensational bowling, Ravindra Jadeja’s impressive spin display, Umesh Yadav’s comeback performance, Shardul Thakur’s all-round exhibition of top-class cricket and the remarkable captaincy of Virat Kohli were all the major factors behind India’s historic triumph at the oval.

This was India’s first Test win at this venue since 1971, also it was the first time since 1986 that India won multiple matches in a Test series in England. Further, it was only the second occasion when India registered a win in an overseas Test after being dismissed for under 200 batting. The first such incidence came in 2018 against South Africa at Johannesburg.

“The character that the side has shown, to come back from 100 run deficit showed that we were not down and out. Among the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain,” said winning skipper Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..indian cricket is far ahead then the rest @BCCI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 6, 2021

The beauty of Test cricket.

Team INDIA reaching new heights every series 🇮🇳 That's it, that's the tweet#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3vcuEZxyzA — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 6, 2021

No Doubt…….

Indian bowlers are the Best at the moment…..👌

What a comeback @BCCI and I really enjoyed the whole match…..

Test is Best….👊🏻👊🏻#INDvsEND #ENGvIND — 𝑫𝒊𝒎𝒖𝒕𝒉 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒖𝒏𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒏𝒂 (@IamDimuth) September 6, 2021

This is a very special Test Match win. After being 127/7 on the first day, not many teams can make a comeback and win a away test the way Team India have done. That is why this is a very special Indian Team. Congratulations to everyone for playing their part in a memorable win. pic.twitter.com/9XDJCCrAwC — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 6, 2021

There's something special about this bowling attack, they see a chance to win they forget they are out of form or out of touch. Flat track doesn't mean flat bowling. #ENGvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 6, 2021

What an incredible comeback by India after the first day.

Shardul Thakur and Rohit Sharma were the standout performers and the bowlers were terrific especially in the second innings. A win to remember #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/gOcUJa6fT8 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 6, 2021

That is a proper Test win .. !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 6, 2021

What a win! Outstanding victory for India 👏🏻👏🏻 #ENGvIND. Flat track, conceding 1st innings lead… and yet ended up winning the Test Match. Superb 👊🏻 @BCCI — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) September 6, 2021

This,amongst the many other wins in Australia and England only reaffirm the belief that India is no longer a team dependant on one man for winning. Whether it’s a Mohammad Siraj or a Shardul Thakur,their team depth has been quite exemplary in tests. — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) September 6, 2021

If Lord’s was special, today’s win at The Oval is spectacular. #TeamIndia thrives on challenges and loves to overcome them. Congratulations to the entire group for an incredible performance. @Jaspritbumrah93’s journey to 100 Test wickets has been phenomenal #ENGvIND — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 6, 2021

And there it is! 50 years after winning at The Oval, their first victory in this country, India have done it again. A stirring come from behind triumph. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/QbFD4LVef4 — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) September 6, 2021

Another brilliant 5th day Indian win in London. On the two grounds that have offered the least seam and swing, India have beaten England by over 150 runs. India are a better team in all-conditions; England need extreme home conditions to close the gap — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) September 6, 2021

Brilliant Test match. India have struck a mighty blow and it will take something special at Old Trafford for a battered and bruised England to draw the series now. #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) September 6, 2021

THIS. IS. IT! 👏 👏 Take a bow, #TeamIndia! 🙌 🙌 What a fantastic come-from-behind victory this is at The Oval! 👌 👌 We head to Manchester with a 2-1 lead! 👍 👍 #ENGvIND Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/OOZebP60Bk pic.twitter.com/zhGtErWhbs — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2021

India's first Test win at The Oval, London since 1971 First time since 1986 that India has won multiple matches in a Test series in England Second time India has won an overseas Test after being dismissed for under 200 batting first (v RSA at Johannesburg in 2018)#ENGvIND 🇮🇳 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) September 6, 2021

India conquer The Oval – their first Test win at the venue since 1971 💪#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/zRhnFiKhzZ pic.twitter.com/aH7r53QMst — ICC (@ICC) September 6, 2021

A fantastic win for India at the Oval. They have been too good today, particularly Bumrah. England had their opportunities in this match but failed to take them. 2-1 to India with one to play #ENGvIND — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) September 6, 2021

London conquered: Lord's & The Oval! — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 6, 2021

Yet another sensational overseas Test win for India in 2021, where they’ve had heroes up and down the order & contributions from so many #EngvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 6, 2021

Credit where due. @imVkohli was tremendous as a captain today. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 6, 2021

India conquer London, AGAIN! 🇮🇳 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 6, 2021