ENG vs IND: Jarvo arrested on the suspicion of assault after colliding with Jonny Bairstow at The Oval

Youtuber Daniel Jarvis a.k.a ‘Jarvo 69’, who invaded the pitch in the second and third Tests of the ongoing series between England and India, has been arrested on suspicion of assault after yet another intrusion on Day 2 of the fourth Test at The Oval.

In the 34th over of England’s first innings, Jarvis ran past Indian pacer Umesh Yadav and bumped into batsman Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow was shocked to experience that sudden push from behind and wasn’t happy to see the prankster doing the same thing again and again.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the Oval Cricket Ground on Friday, 3 September. He remains in custody at a south London police station,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement to the British media.

Meanwhile, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stated that any pitch invasion is “completely unacceptable”.

“The ECB and our host venues do not tolerate any such behaviour which risks the safety of players, officials and staff,” the cricket body added.

“The ECB works closely with all our venues to share information and enhance their security operation.”

As far as the match is concerned, England gained a healthy 99-run lead in their first innings riding on Ollie Pope’s 91 and all-rounder Chris Woakes’ fifty. India have made a steady start in their second essay and were 43/0 at the close of play.