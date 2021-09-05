ENG vs IND: Ritika Sajdeh sends a flying kiss to Rohit Sharma after India opener hits century in Oval Test

Rohit Sharma’s fascinating ton gave India an edge over England in the fourth Test at Kennington Oval in London on Saturday.

Rohit made 127 off 256 balls – his first Test century outside India – guiding his team to a lead of 150 plus runs.

He added an 83-run stand for the opening wicket with KL Rahul, then 153 for the second with Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored an impressive 61 off 127 balls.

When Rohit completed his hundred by hitting a six off Moeen Ali, all the Indian players and support staff gave a standing ovation to the ‘Hitman’ of cricket. India captain Virat Kohli was seen jumping with joy on the balcony.

Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh was also present in the stadium on Day 3 of the Oval Test. Ritika celebrated her husband’s success by sending a flying kiss to the Indian opener – the moment which was caught on camera.

Flying kiss from wife😍 pic.twitter.com/lcwrgwRFn7 — Shubham Rai (@Shubhamrai_) September 4, 2021

Talented batter: Scores a century 👏

Brilliant batter: Scores an away Test century 🙌

Hitman: Scores an away Test century with a SIX 💙💙💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #ENGvIND @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/4wvKWvnQC1 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 4, 2021

However, England found some inspiration with the second new ball as seamer Ollie Robinson removed both Rohit and Pujara in the same over.

Captain Kohli then walked in to calm the situation with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Before bad light stopped play, Kohli was on 22 while Jadeja was at nine with 13 overs still left to be bowled.