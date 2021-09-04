ENG vs IND: Sanjay Manjrekar reacts after KL Rahul fumes at third umpire’s call of ruling him out

Posted On / /
  • KL Rahul didn't look happy after being given out by third umpire on Day 3 of the 4th Test.

  • Rahul scored 46 runs off 101 deliveries in the second innings.

Sanjay Manjrekar on KL Rahul's dismissal (Image Source: Twitter)
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reacted after KL Rahul seemed unconvinced with the third umpire’s decision to rule him out on Day 3 in the ongoing fourth Test against England at Kennington Oval in London.

It happened during the 34th over of India’s second innings bowled by James Anderson. The right-armer pitched up on a good length which seamed away to take the outside edge. England players appealed hard, but the on-field umpire didn’t seem satisfied.

Then, Joe Root went upstairs, and the ultra edge caught a spike which led to Rahul’s departure. But the Indian opener showed his disappointment and gestured that the bat had hit the pads. In the replay, it was clear that the bat did hit Rahul’s pad but not when the ultra edge showed the spike on the big screen.

Reacting to Rahul’s expressions, Manjrekar, in the post-lunch show, opined that the third umpire made the right call as Rahul probably did not realise the ball was kissing the outside edge of his bat.

“Ultra edge, I think, worked beautifully. It picked up exactly what happened,” said Manjrekar on Sony Sports Network.

Manjrekar reckoned that Rahul perhaps didn’t realise the feather edge as his bat hitting the pad must be in his mind.

“So, the bat hit the back pad while coming down but made no contact with the front pad. You can see (in the replay) the contact of the ball with the outside edge. But you saw another noise when the bat was coming down. I think Rahul is innocent of what’s happened there. He had a strong realisation of the bat hitting the back pad. That may have been in his mind, and sometimes, it isn’t easy to notice a feather-like outside edge. He simply didn’t realise that there was an outside edge too,” added Manjrekar.

