ENG vs IND: WATCH – Rohit Sharma takes a stunner to dismiss Dawid Malan on Day 2 of Oval Test

Rohit Sharma didn’t have a good outing with the bat during India’s first innings as he could score only 11 runs. However, the Mumbaikar tried to compensate for that with his extraordinary fielding display in the slip cordon.

It all happened during the 25th over of England’s first innings bowled by pacer Umesh Yadav. Rohit took a stunning catch at the slips to get rid of English batter Dawid Malan. Yadav went round the wicket and pitched a cross-seam delivery at a good length that appeared to have come in.

But after pitching, the red-leather slightly moved away only to carry the outside edge, which flew towards Rohit at second slip, and he dived to his right to complete a spectacular catch.

England’s comeback after early wickets

The hosts managed to come back on Day 2 of the match courtesy of the crucial partnership between Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow. England had lost three wickets before the stumps on the opening day, and made a bad start on the second day as well.

Yadav first removed night-watchman Craig Overton by forcing the batter to play a cut shot only to find the outside edge into the slips. The right-armer then sent back Malan to reduce England to 62/5.

However, Pope and Bairstow inspired their side to come back by smashing a flurry of boundaries to increase the run rate and put pressure on Indian bowlers. The pair put together a stand of 77 runs for the sixth wicket before lunch, as England were still 52 runs behind.