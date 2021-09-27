England all-rounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from Test cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from Test cricket as he plans to shift his focus on the limited-overs format. The 34-year-old Ali conveyed his decision to captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood on Monday morning.

Moeen said in his statement said: “I’m 34 now and I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket.

“Test cricket is amazing, when you’re having a good day it’s better than any other format by far, it’s more rewarding and you feel like you’ve really earnt it.

“I will miss just walking out there with the lads, playing against best in the world with that feeling of nerves but also from a bowling point of view, knowing with my best ball I could get anyone out.”

“I’ve enjoyed Test Cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I’ve done enough of it and I’m happy and content with how I’ve done.”

Moeen is currently plying his trade for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. The Chennai-based franchise signed him for INR 7 crore in the last auction. Before the auction, Moeen was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Birmingham-born cricketer made his Test debut back in 2014 and went on to represent England in 64 Test matches. He took 195 Test wickets including 5 five-wicket hauls and scored five Test centuries during his short career.

Moeen played his last Test match earlier this month against India.