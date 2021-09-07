England name squad for fifth Test against India at Old Trafford

England head coach Chris Silverwood has named a 16-member squad for the fifth Test against India starting at Old Trafford on Friday, September 10.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who missed the 157-run defeat in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval to be with his wife for the birth of their second child, has returned to the squad for the final match of the series.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach has also been added to the squad as a second spin option alongside off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Batsman Sam Billings, who was included in the fourth Test squad as cover for Jonny Bairstow, has returned to Kent.

With an Ashes series coming up this winter, there have been questions over whether the 39-year-old pacer James Anderson should be rested for the fifth Test.

“He [Anderson] and I will have a conversation together, he will have input into that without a shadow of a doubt, James knows his own body and he will certainly give me an honest opinion of where he is at, and it is certainly one I will listen to. I know he won’t want to miss any cricket but we have to look after him,” said Silverwood in his statement.

England squad for 5th Test against India:

Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.