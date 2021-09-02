England vs India 2021, 4th Test: Preview – Pitch report, Probable XI, Telecast and Live Streaming details

England will lock horns with India in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval, London from September 2 to September 6.

The hosts bounced back after the Lord’s defeat to register a big win at Headingley in Leeds, hammering the visitors by an innings and 76 runs.

The Joe Root-led side outclassed Virat Kohli’s Team India in all departments. England bundled out India for a paltry 78 in the first innings and then posted a mammoth 432, with skipper Root scoring his third century of the series. India were unable to make a comeback in the match as fast bowler Ollie Robinson grabbed a fifer in the second innings, helping the Three Lions bundle out Kohli & Co. for 278.

Moving forward to the fourth Test, the Kennington Oval is known to be a batsman’s paradise unless weather plays spoilsport.

Form guide

England: WLDLD

India: LWDLW

(last five completed matches; most recent first)

Pitch report

The Oval pitch generally favours the batsmen; however, the weather could change the expectations really fast. With overcast conditions present at the moment and rain expected from day four onwards, the captain winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Probable XI

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ollie Pope/Dan Lawrence, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma/ Shardul Thakur

