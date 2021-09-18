Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of IPL 2021

The much-anticipated second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The opening game of the second phase will be played between reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai.

As the cash-rich league is approaching, many experts of the fascinating game have started giving their analysis concerning teams and players who will shine in the fourteenth season. Following the bandwagon, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has predicted the winner of IPL 2021.

Pietersen picked MS Dhoni-led CSK as his choice while admitting that he was taken aback by the Super Kings’ performance in the first half of the lucrative league.

Notably, CSK were at the second spot of the eight-team points table with seven triumphs in 10 matches before the season was suspended in the first week of May earlier this year.

Pietersen asserted that people dint have high expectations from CSK when the fourteenth season started, but players like Moeen Ali, Faf du Plessis, and Sam Curran performed well to keep their side in the top-4.

“Everybody wrote off the old boys’ army of CSK before the IPL started in April, so seeing them go so well was a bit of a surprise. Their overseas players Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran, in particular, delivered the goods. But I’m not sure how well this four-month absence will have suited them,” Pietersen told Betway.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said that the Super Kings have a ‘fantastic shot’ at winning the title for the fourth occasion.

“It could take them a little while to crank back into gear, particularly the older players. If they are ready, it could be a historic few weeks for the franchise. They have a fantastic shot at winning a title that everybody thought was beyond them,” Pietersen added.