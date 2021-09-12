From Tanya Purohit to Irfan Pathan: Star Sports announce the commentary panel for UAE-leg of IPL 2021

The official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has revealed the commentary panel for the UAE leg of the tournament.

Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir and Aakash Chopra are among those in the Hindi commentary panel, while Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, Murali Karthik and Ian Bishop are some prominent names in the English commentary panel.

In the first half of IPL 2021, the live commentary was delivered in eight languages – Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi and Malayalam – along with a separate English segment of Select Dugout. The broadcasts will continue with the same in the second half.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first game of the UAE-leg of IPL 2021. The match is likely to garner a lot of buzz among the fans.

The three venues in UAE – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah – will host the remaining 31 IPL matches from September 19 to October 15. The league stage of the tournament ends on October 8, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on the runner-ups of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals (DC).

Qualifier 1 of the T20 extravaganza will be played on October 10 in Dubai. The Eliminator will take place on October 11. The losing team of Qualifier 1 and the winning team of The Eliminator will face-off in Qualifier 2 on October 13.

The summit clash will take place on October 15 in Dubai.

Full list of commentators and anchors for UAE-leg of IPL 2021:

Hindi: Jatin Sapru, Suren Sundaram, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Tanya Purohit, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, Kiran More

English: Harsha Bhogle, S. Gavaskar, L Siva, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Mbangwa, Nicholas Knight, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen

Kannada: Srinivasa Murthy P, V Bharadwaj, B Chipli, GK Anil Kumar, V Prasad, V Krishnamurthy, S Goni, Vinay Kumar R

Tamil: Muthuraman R, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, B Balkrishnan, RJ Balaji, S Badrinath, A Mukund, S Ramesh, K V Sathyanarayanan, K Srikkanth

Dug-out: Scott Styris, Gramme Swann, Brian Lara, Ajit Agarkar.