ICC releases the official anthem for T20 World Cup 2021; here’s the video

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is scheduled to begin on October 17 in Oman, and the summit clash of the marquee event will take place on November 14 in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ahead of the tournament, ICC has released its official anthem along with an animated video featuring ‘avatars’ of Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell and Rashid Khan. The anthem is composed by renowned Indian music director Amit Trivedi.

As per ANI, the animation features a brand-new broadcast technology that blends both 3D and 2D effects to create the film. A production team of over 40 people worked round-the-clock to produce the film.

Speaking about the anthem, Trivedi said: “Cricket has been my favourite sport and it was a pleasure to create the anthem for ICC T20 World Cup. The track is quite upbeat, and I hope it resonates well with the youth and cricket fans. I can’t wait for the tournament to begin and hope India can bring the trophy back home.”

Here’s the video:

🎵 Let the world know,

This is your show 🎵 Come #LiveTheGame and groove to the #T20WorldCup anthem 💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/KKQTkxd3qw — ICC (@ICC) September 23, 2021

A total of 16 countries featuring the sport’s best teams will compete in the world’s biggest event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Round 1 of the 2021 T20 World Cup will include 12 matches. This will comprise eight teams from which four (top two from each group) would qualify for the Super 12s.

Meanwhile, the Super-12 phase will include 30 matches. This is scheduled to begin on October 23. All Super-12 contests will be played at three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE. The two semi-finals and the final will follow the Super 12s.