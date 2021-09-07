Imam-ul-Haq spill beans on why Pakistan feel pressure while facing India in World Cup clashes

The clash between India and Pakistan in cricket is one of the most intense sports rivalries globally. The Indo-Pak matches always generate enormous hype as they turn out to be high-octane affairs with millions of worldwide viewership.

The arch-rivals are once again set to meet each other in the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The epic match between the two nations will be played on October 24 2021, in Dubai.

As the excitement builds up among fans ahead of the mega clash, Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has shared his opinion on why Pakistan is always under pressure when taking on India in the ICC events.

Notably, the ‘Men in Green’ have never managed to defeat Team India in World Cups, be it ODIs or T20Is. The last time two countries met at the international level was during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, where the ‘Men in Blue’ thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs.

Imam said that Indian players know how to deal with the nerve-racking moments compared to Pakistan cricketers. He also mentioned the absence of bilateral matches between two teams as the major reason Pakistan feels pressure when they meet India at such a global competition.

“I think the biggest factor is that we don’t play bilateral series against India. The match between India and Pakistan is always a big match as we either play them in a World Cup knockout or in the group stage. That pressure becomes difficult for our young players to handle. Meanwhile, India have more experienced players in their team, and they know how to cope up with the pressure,” Imam told Samaa TV.

Speaking on the upcoming clash against India, Imam exhibited his excitement, stating that the match against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup will be a tough game.

“Apart from this, there is no other reason to say that the Indian team is better than the Pakistani team. As a Pakistani, I would never want Pakistan to lose InshaAllah, we will beat them, but realistically, it would be a very tough game,” added Imam.