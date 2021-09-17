Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur shares his reaction over ‘Lord Shardul’ memes

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur impressed one and all in the recent Test series against England. The 29-year-old made significant contributions with both ball and the bat to help Team India take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, with the status of the final Test yet to be confirmed.

In the Oval Test, Thakur smashed half-centuries in both innings (57 & 60) and also picked up three wickets in the game, including the prized scalp of English skipper Joe Root in the second essay to guide India to a 157-run victory.

Recalling the epic match in a conversation with Indian Express, Thakur shared a light-hearted chat with his English counterpart and IPL teammate Sam Curran. The Palghar-born revealed that he told Curran that India would win the match and his analysis eventually came true.

“He (Curran) said the wicket is flat, and we will score 100 runs without losing any wicket. I said, don’t worry, I will get the breakthrough, and you will lose five quick wickets, and we will win the game! All this somehow came true,” said Thakur before adding, “Achha time chal raha hai mera, so le lo jitna mil raha hai (Good times are on, take as much as one can!”).

Thakur also reacted to the ‘Lord Shardul’ memes, which trended on social media platforms throughout the course of the fourth Test after his impressive performance in the contest. The right-armer said he enjoyed all the memes and such names given by fans make him remember about for his performance and it matters to him the most.

“Somewhere, I feel I haven’t achieved anything yet, I don’t want to be satisfied. I have seen days where the same social media has cursed my presence in the team. Now I am enjoying these memes. It shows how much love I am getting from all quarters. I don’t mind such names. But I want people to remember me as the guy who created an impact in the game and won the game. That’s what matters to me down the line,” added Thakur.