Inzamam-ul-Haq names Pakistan’s squad for T20 World Cup 2021

As the T20 World Cup 2021 is approaching, many experts and former cricketers have started picking their choice of players and squads of different teams for the mega event. Following the bandwagon, Pakistan cricket legend Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed his 15-member squad of Pakistan for the global showpiece event.

Inzamam reckoned that the top-order and fast bowlers have been performing well in the recent past, but the biggest area of concern is the middle-order. He also felt the spinners haven’t performed up to the desired expectations.

Inzamam backed senior Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik to hold the middle-order in his team. Malik, who hasn’t played any international fixture since last year, is currently representing Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in the ongoing 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Inzi believed the selectors should consider including Malik in the team as any ICC event brings the utmost level of competition, and having someone like Malik in the team will benefit Pakistan.

“You have tried Haider (Ali), Azam Khan and a lot of others in the middle-order, but no one has scored. The middle-order is an important position. Shoaib Malik is a senior player. If he does the job for you till the World Cup, he should be considered for sure,” said Inzamam on his YouTube channel.

Further, the 51-year-old urged veteran Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir to reconsider his retirement decision as the inclusion of Amir will do wonders for Pakistan in the global competition.

“Mohammad Amir could also have been considered. But he has actually announced his retirement. There could have been some experience in the fast-bowling department. But it shouldn’t be like I won’t play for this management,” added the Multan-born.

“You can get your concerns recorded; you can share the issues with the Board. You could have tried playing after that. It is a different matter if you don’t want to play; it is your decision,” Inzamam added further.

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2021:

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Afridi.