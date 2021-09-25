IPL 2021: AB de Villiers reveals his favourite ground and franchise in an exciting chat with Jemimah Rodrigues

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) didn’t have an ideal start in the second leg of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They lost both their matches – against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – and are placed at the fourth spot, with other teams filling the gap.

One of the biggest worries for RCB is the current form of their star batter AB de Villiers. The former South African skipper hasn’t been impressive in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. In the game against KKR, De Villiers got out for a golden duck, while against CSK, he only scored 12 runs.

Despite a bad start to the second leg, De Villiers is confident that RCB has all the potential to lift the trophy for the very first time. During his chat with Indian Women star Jemimah Rodrigues on Dream 11’s YouTube channel, De Villiers said the Challengers are ready to lift the coveted trophy this season.

Rodrigues asked De Villiers to pick between his favourite football team Manchester United and his IPL franchise, RCB, concerning who will win their respective tournament’s trophy. Manchester hasn’t won a Premier League title since 2012, while RCB is yet to lift the prestigious IPL trophy. Not surprisingly, ABD went with his cricket franchise RCB. He said: “I think we are ready to lift that IPL trophy.”

Rodrigues then quizzed De Villiers to name a stadium where he enjoyed scoring runs the most between M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru – the home ground for RCB or SuperSport Park in Centurion – where ABD has represented his national team South Africa many times in his international career.

“Definitely Chinnaswamy, I no longer play international cricket, so, when I come to the Chinnaswamy and put my RCB jersey on, there’s nothing that beats that,” answered De Villiers.