IPL 2021: Actress Parvati Nair and others react to MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli’s bromance after RCB vs CSK match

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli share a healthy relationship both on and off the field. A similar scene was witnessed between the two after an IPL clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday.
For the uninitiated, the Dhoni-led CSK defeated Kohli’s RCB by six wickets in Sharjah.
After the end of the match, pictures and videos of Kohli hugging Dhoni from the back went viral on social media. As some fans put it, this “bromance” was a perfect end to a rather exciting game.
Dhoni Kohli bond 😍 pic.twitter.com/UukthqROle
— mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) September 24, 2021
“You can’t end CSK vs RCB match without Kohli – Dhoni moment,” tweeted one of the fans.
You can't end CSK vs RCB match without Kohli – Dhoni moment. pic.twitter.com/IlCjzlMSnP
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 24, 2021
“The bond between these two is so lovable,” model turned actress Parvati Nair captioned her post.
The bond between these two is so lovable.#MSDhoni #ViratKohli #RCBvCSK #CSK #RCB pic.twitter.com/fGHCtk6fRF
— Parvati (@paro_nair) September 25, 2021
Stand Up Comedian Aravind Subramaniam wrote: “This Dhoni-Bravo Bromance is love.”
This Dhoni-Bravo Bromance is 💛#CSK
— SA (@Aravind_SA) September 24, 2021
The two were also seen having a long conversation ahead of the match, and the official Twitter handle of RCB noted: “Bromance for the Ages” as they shared a picture of the two.
Bromance for the ages! 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/azKwhfYxmX
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 24, 2021
Here’s how others reacted to the Kohli-Dhoni bromance:
Everyone was waiting to see this bromance between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. 💙
It could also be the last time we see Captain VK vs Captain MSD, unless they face in playoffs. #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/xhzT44ouV3
— 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) September 24, 2021
Bromance off the stage
This shows the bond between a veteran and his successor
Reason behind team Indian's success going on@msdhoni @imVkohli @RCBTweets @ChennaiIPL @IPL @BCCI #IPL2021 #RCBVSCSK #RCBvCSK #CSKvsRCB #CSKvRCB #Kohli #DhoniVsKohli #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Lj2WDbWGjt
— Bhavi Chauhan (@_dead_emotion_) September 24, 2021
They bond between these two
Legends.. BROMANCE ❤️💛#CSKvRCB #ViratKohli
It should be Dhoni and Kohli 👑 not #DhoniVsKohli
Special bond #Mahirat ❤️@imVkohli • @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/LcvQ79lu6H
— Virat's Fans Army™ (@fanarmy_virat) September 25, 2021
MSDian Virat Kohli Hugging @MSDhoni after the match..❤ pic.twitter.com/Va27QDpn8w
— Dhoni Army TN™🦁 (@DhoniArmyTN) September 24, 2021