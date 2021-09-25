IPL 2021: Actress Parvati Nair and others react to MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli’s bromance after RCB vs CSK match

  • MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been the stalwarts of Indian cricket.

  • Kohli shared a light moment with Dhoni after the end of the match against Chennai Super Kings.

Parvati Nair, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli (Pic Source: Twitter)
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli share a healthy relationship both on and off the field. A similar scene was witnessed between the two after an IPL clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday.

For the uninitiated, the Dhoni-led CSK defeated Kohli’s RCB by six wickets in Sharjah.

After the end of the match, pictures and videos of Kohli hugging Dhoni from the back went viral on social media. As some fans put it, this “bromance” was a perfect end to a rather exciting game.

“You can’t end CSK vs RCB match without Kohli – Dhoni moment,” tweeted one of the fans.

“The bond between these two is so lovable,” model turned actress Parvati Nair captioned her post.

Stand Up Comedian Aravind Subramaniam wrote: “This Dhoni-Bravo Bromance is love.”

The two were also seen having a long conversation ahead of the match, and the official Twitter handle of RCB noted: “Bromance for the Ages” as they shared a picture of the two.

Here’s how others reacted to the Kohli-Dhoni bromance:

