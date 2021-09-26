IPL 2021: Aiden Markram lauds Ravi Bishnoi for his game-changing performance against SRH

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) latest recruitment Aiden Markram heaped praises on aspiring leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi following his match-winning spell against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday.

Notably, Bishnoi picked up three wickets for 24 as PBKS successfully defended a paltry total of 125. Bishnoi bagged the prized scalps of Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Abdul Samad.

Markram lauded Bishnoi and expressed his amazement at seeing the skills of the leg-spinner, who is just 21-year-old. Markram complimented the entire bowling line-up of PBKS as they defended such a low score against one of the most consistent sides in IPL.

“Incredible. It is amazing how he (Bishnoi) is still so young, and yet his skill set is just on another level. I really think he is just going to go from strength to strength. If you look at the bowling unit as a whole, they were brilliant. (Mohammed) Shami started off with wickets in the powerplay, which is always crucial in defending a low score. And then for the two spinners – (Harpreet) Brar and Bish (Ravi Bishnoi) – to bowl the way they did was amazing,” said the Proteas star in the post-match presser.

Markram, who top-scored for PBKS with 27, reckoned that the Mohali-based franchise would take a lot of confidence from the thrilling victory against the Sunrisers.

“It is not always easy going to a surface where, to an extent, you are expected to do well as a spinner or need to do well for your team to win. But for them to deliver the goods, under pressure like it was tonight, in a must-win game, was important for us going forward. We can take a lot of confidence too as a team,” added Markram.

The win has taken Punjab to fifth place in the points table with four wins in 10 matches, having 8 points and a net run rate of -0.271.