IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR, Match 38: Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the only two teams who have won both their matches in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, would aim to continue their winning run when they take on each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Incidentally, both CSK and KKR have recorded wins over the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on resumption of IPL 2021.

The Knight Riders will be quite confident heading into the match against Dhoni’s men as they have a 100% win record in Abu Dhabi this year. On the other hand, Sunday’s match will be CSK’s first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Pitch report:

Alike the Dubai surface, the pitch on offer in Abu Dhabi is expected to be two-paced, with 170 being the highest score. The team winning the toss would most likely bat first and look to set a decent total on the board.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 23 | Chennai Super Kings: 15 | Kolkata Knight Riders: 08 | No Result: 0

Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

CSK wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 40-45

CSK total: 150-165

Case 2:

KKR wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 35-40

KKR total: 145-160

Team batting first to win the contest.