IPL 2021: DC vs SRH, Match 33: Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

The 33rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (September 22).

SRH are struggling with six losses out of seven matches in the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league. Not only this, they have also changed their captain by removing David Warner and giving the responsibility to Kane Williamson.

Though the change in leadership role didn’t work as the ‘Orange Army’ lost their previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The move to drop Warner from their playing eleven and include Mohammad Nabi failed for the Sunrisers.

It’s highly unlikely that Nabi will get a chance against DC. Instead of him, fast bowling all-rounder Jason Holder might feature in the final XI.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the Capitals even after Shreyas Iyer’s return to the outfit. The last year’s runner-ups are placed at the second spot in the points table with six wins out of eight games.

Pant and Co. will look to come up with the same overseas players as they fielded in the IPL 2021 final against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Head-to-Head record

Played: 19 | Delhi Capitals: 8 | Sunrisers Hyderabad: 11 | No Result: 0

Pitch report:

The surface at Dubai has been a belter for batting in the second innings of the match. The pacers did get some help off the pitch but overall the bowlers haven’t had much to cheer about so far.

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel/Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder/Mohamad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan/Khaleel Ahmed

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

SRH wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

DC total: 165-180

Case 2:

DC wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-50

SRH total: 160-175

Team batting second to win the contest.