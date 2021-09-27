IPL 2021: Fans hail CSK veteran Faf du Plessis for playing with a bleeding knee against KKR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Faf du Plessis earned the respect of fans when he continued to play despite a bleeding knee during the IPL 2021 clash against Kolkata Knight (KKR).

While fielding in the first innings, Du Plessis injured his left knee, and it started bleeding. However, the Proteas veteran decided to take to the crease and open the batting for the Super Kings along with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Soon, the pictures of Faf batting with a bleeding knee went viral on social media.

Got injured came back after a short break and took this extraordinary catch, now that's called Dedication 🔥🥺🙇‍♀️#FafDuPlessis #CSK #Whistlepodu #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/UcSRBvCieS — Sraavya Pspk (@SraavyaMsdian) September 26, 2021

Faf du plessis with injured knee , his commitment and dedication towards the game 🙌 #KKRvCSK ||• #faf pic.twitter.com/KljCLvkB6a — MAHIYANK™🦁 (@Mahiyank78) September 26, 2021

@faf1307 u earned more respect today He had been bleeding on his left leg but continuing to play

What a dedication u have 👏👏👏 In 2019 watson and now faf shows

Csk players have so much love for franchise and cricket 💓#CSK#WhistlePodu#fafduplessis #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/9jDB3NtqCn — Raghav (@ra_gh_av) September 26, 2021

Du Plessis and Gaikwad batted brilliantly and added 74 runs for the opening wicket in 8.2 overs. Ruturaj returned to the pavilion after scoring 40 off just 28 balls.

After Ruturaj’s wicket, Du Plessis carried the onslaught with English all-rounder Moeen Ali. Just when the former South Africa captain was about to complete his half-century, he was caught by Lockie Ferguson off Prasidh Krishna.

The game had a thrilling finish as CSK sealed a win on the last ball of the match with two wickets in hand.