IPL 2021: Fans hail CSK veteran Faf du Plessis for playing with a bleeding knee against KKR

  • Twitterati salute Faf du Plessis for playing despite a bleeding knee.

  • Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets in a thrilling contest.

Faf du Plessis bleeding knee (Pic Source: Twitter)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Faf du Plessis earned the respect of fans when he continued to play despite a bleeding knee during the IPL 2021 clash against Kolkata Knight (KKR).

While fielding in the first innings, Du Plessis injured his left knee, and it started bleeding. However, the Proteas veteran decided to take to the crease and open the batting for the Super Kings along with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Soon, the pictures of Faf batting with a bleeding knee went viral on social media.

Du Plessis and Gaikwad batted brilliantly and added 74 runs for the opening wicket in 8.2 overs. Ruturaj returned to the pavilion after scoring 40 off just 28 balls.

After Ruturaj’s wicket, Du Plessis carried the onslaught with English all-rounder Moeen Ali. Just when the former South Africa captain was about to complete his half-century, he was caught by Lockie Ferguson off Prasidh Krishna.

The game had a thrilling finish as CSK sealed a win on the last ball of the match with two wickets in hand.

