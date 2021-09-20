IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir names four teams that will qualify for the playoffs

The much-awaited second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 started on Sunday (September 19) with a mouthwatering clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai.

The MS Dhoni-led side performed outstandingly well to trump MI in their reverse fixture. It was the sixth victory for the three-time winners, and they now have reached at the top spot in the points table. The Super Kings just need two more wins out of their remaining six matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has named his four teams that have the potential to qualify for the top-4 positions. With no surprises, Gambhir picked the current table-toppers CSK as one of his choices.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain went with Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) as the other three teams. DC are placed in the second position in the standings, followed by Virat Kohli’s RCB and MI of Rohit Sharma.

“For me, the top four will be Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians. The positions might get changed with the matches, but those four are firm favourites,” said Gambhir on Star Sports.

The 39-year-old further mentioned that KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) also have an outside chance to make it to the playoffs.

Notably, the Mohali-based franchise have played eight matches, out of which they have won only three and lost five games. Punjab will play their first match in the ongoing second leg on Tuesday (September 21) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai. When it comes to the points table, PBKS are placed at the sixth spot.

“Punjab Kings have an outside chance. They are the only team who have got a realistic chance of making it into the playoffs,” added Gambhir.