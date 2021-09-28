IPL 2021: “He has talent but doesn’t use his brain” – Virender Sehwag on Glenn Maxwell

Australian star Glenn Maxwell showed his class against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the recently concluded 39th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The right-handed batter scored a quick fire 56 at a phenomenal strike rate of over 150 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) record a memorable victory over the defending champions

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared his opinion on Maxwell’s batting display and reckoned that the Victorian is blessed with a lot of talent and has the ability to score big, but he doesn’t always use his ‘brain’.

“He has the talent and the ability, but sometimes he doesn’t use his brain. Today, he used his brain better and ended up scoring runs. I am not against him, but I’m against his style of play. He is a good player, but he doesn’t apply himself sometimes as per the situation of the game,” Sehwag said in Cricbuzz live.

Sehwag asserted that Maxwell gets a lot of money every season, but he fails to win matches for his franchise more often than not, therefore, he should apply the right mindset to show some consistency.

“There is no paucity of talent, but he should make the most of it by applying his brain and win games for his team else, there is no use. He takes 2 million dollars every year but does nothing,” Sehwag added.

In the ongoing fourteenth season of the cash-rich league, Maxwell has scored 300 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 138.24 with three half-centuries.

The Challengers are pretty close to reaching the playoffs as they have won six out of their 10 matches. Kohli & Co. is currently placed at the third position in the table with 12 points.