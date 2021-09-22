IPL 2021: Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra question Mustafizur Rahman’s two no-balls against Punjab Kings

  • Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 2 runs on Tuesday.

  • Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra questioned two no-balls bowled by Rajasthan pacer Mustafizur Rahman during the penultimate over of Punjab innings.

Irfan Pathan, Mustafizur Rahman (Pic Source: Twitter)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) sealed a thrilling win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) the 32nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

After put in to bat, Rajasthan openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave their side a brilliant start, smashing 36 and 49 runs respectively.

Middle-order batter Mahipal Lomror also scored 43 runs, guiding RR to a competitive total of 185.

Chasing 186 for victory, Punjab made a flying start with Mayank Agarwal slamming a 43-ball 67. KXIP captain KL Rahul departed just one run before his half-century in the 12th over.

Hoping to seal a win, Punjab faltered in the 20th over, with RR pacer Kartik Tyagi dismissing well set Nicholas Pooran and new-comer Deepak Hooda. A superb final over by young Tyagi saw RR record their fourth win on the season.

Third umpire ignored 2 no-balls bowled by RR seamer Mustafizur Rahman

In the penultimate over of RR innings, TV commentators Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan highlighted the incident of Mustafizur Rahman bowling two no-balls which were ignored by the third umpire. The umpiring howler made a great impact on the game’s result as Punjab lost the contest by two runs.

Both Irfan and Aakash expressed their disappointment on Twitter as well.

On the other hand, Chopra raised concerns regarding the technology used in cricket after those two no-balls got unnoticed by the TV umpire.

Here’s how fans reacted to Rahman’s two no-balls (which were ignored by the umpire):

