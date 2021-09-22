IPL 2021: Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra question Mustafizur Rahman’s two no-balls against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals (RR) sealed a thrilling win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) the 32nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

After put in to bat, Rajasthan openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave their side a brilliant start, smashing 36 and 49 runs respectively.

Middle-order batter Mahipal Lomror also scored 43 runs, guiding RR to a competitive total of 185.

Chasing 186 for victory, Punjab made a flying start with Mayank Agarwal slamming a 43-ball 67. KXIP captain KL Rahul departed just one run before his half-century in the 12th over.

Hoping to seal a win, Punjab faltered in the 20th over, with RR pacer Kartik Tyagi dismissing well set Nicholas Pooran and new-comer Deepak Hooda. A superb final over by young Tyagi saw RR record their fourth win on the season.

Third umpire ignored 2 no-balls bowled by RR seamer Mustafizur Rahman

In the penultimate over of RR innings, TV commentators Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan highlighted the incident of Mustafizur Rahman bowling two no-balls which were ignored by the third umpire. The umpiring howler made a great impact on the game’s result as Punjab lost the contest by two runs.

Both Irfan and Aakash expressed their disappointment on Twitter as well.

Ahhhhh those two no balls… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 21, 2021

On the other hand, Chopra raised concerns regarding the technology used in cricket after those two no-balls got unnoticed by the TV umpire.

Two no-balls missed. In the Mustafizur over. And #PBKS has lost the game by two runs. What good is technology if that doesn’t allow you to rectify a glaring error? #PBKSvRR #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 21, 2021

I’ve seen this many times over now. I still can’t say with certainty that at the point of first contact, Fizz’s foot isn’t touching the return crease. Brings forth 2 points

1. Was it checked enough times by the 3rd umpire to remove doubt? Happened on two consecutive balls. 1/2 https://t.co/Mr587WwrkV — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 22, 2021

2. Does the third umpire get to see this on reviews? Because he starts by saying fair delivery but isn’t he getting just the popping crease visuals in real-time (by which he determines that the bowler hasn’t overstepped). I don’t have concrete answers to thesejust intrigued 2/2 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 22, 2021

Here’s how fans reacted to Rahman’s two no-balls (which were ignored by the umpire):

Mustafizur balled 2 no balls in the 19th over umpire didn't noticed

.. cost the game to kxip still if you are thinking there is no fixing in IPL then 🤷🏻‍♂️🙌🏻🙏🏻 — paritosh chavda (@official_pc_44) September 21, 2021

Poor umpiring — Utkarsh Goyal (@technical_bacha) September 21, 2021

That 3rd umpire must be having a good time there! Must be sleeping han?

He missed 2 no balls in over of Mustafizur Rahman and Punjab Kings lost the match by exactly 2 runs! Aag laga do ap apni technology me.#PBKSvsRR — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) September 21, 2021