IPL 2021: KKR vs DC, Match 41: Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

In the first doubleheader of Tuesday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

While the Rishabh Pant-led DC are coming into this game after a big win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous fixture, Eoin Morgan’s KKR lost on the final delivery of the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last time.

The Capitals are currently at second place in the points table, whereas the Knight Riders are at the fourth position with four wins off ten games.

KKR star all-rounder Andre Russell heard “something pop” in his hamstring and hobbled off the field against CSK. He is likely to be unavailable for the upcoming clash. Meanwhile, DC may replace Lalit Yadav with England’s Sam Billings to boost up their middle-order.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 26 | Kolkata Knight Riders won: 14 | Delhi Capitals won: 12 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pacers should get help from the surface in the early stages of the game, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the ball would skid onto the bat as the match progresses, making it easy for strokeplay.

Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

KKR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

DC total: 145-160

Case 2:

DC wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 30-35

KKR total: 140-155

Team batting second to win the contest.