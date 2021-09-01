IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals sign Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas as replacement players

On Tuesday night, Rajasthan Royals (RR) announced that they have roped in Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas for the remaining season of IPL 2021 as replacements for Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

While Stokes has taken a break from competitive cricket due to health issues, Archer is recovering from his elbow injury. Stokes had announced his decision to take a break in July while Archer became aware of increasing discomfort in his elbow during matches for Sussex in the Vitality Blast and a 50-over friendly against Oxfordshire.

Lewis, a left-handed opening batter from Trinidad and Tobago, was picked up by Mumbai Indians (MI) during the 2018 auction. He scored 430 runs in 16 matches across the 2018 and 2019 seasons but was released from the MI squad ahead of the 2020 auction.

Welcome back to the #RoyalsFamily, Oshane — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 31, 2021

On the other hand, Thomas represented the Royals in IPL 2019, picking up five wickets in four matches, and was with the franchise during the 2020 season in the UAE as well.

Royals had earlier announced South African leg-spinner and World No. 1 T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi as a replacement for Australian pacer Andrew Tye while wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips was brought in for Jos Buttler, who has decided to skip the tournament to be with his pregnant wife.

Royals are fifth in the IPL 2021 points table, with three wins from seven matches.