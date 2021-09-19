IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals uses Sara Ali Khan meme to take a cheeky dig at Scott Styris

Ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has shared his prediction for all the eight teams.

The 14th season is set to resume on September 9 in Dubai. Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first game of the UAE leg.

Rohit Sharma-led MI have won the last two seasons and will be eyeing to create history in IPL 2021. They could become the first team in tournament history to win three titles in a row.

Last year, MI became the second team after CSK to defend their title. All the other teams will be desperate to clinch the trophy too.

The likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be eyeing their first-ever IPL title. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have failed to get their hands on the coveted trophy since the inaugural season in 2008.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have not won the title since 2014 and 2016, respectively. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s CSK will be desperate to go all gun blazing after their disastrous campaign last year when they failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Scott Styris’ prediction for IPL 2021

Predictably, Styris placed MI in the first place, followed by last year’s runners-up DC and on third are three-times champion CSK. Styris further named the rest of the teams in the following order – RCB, PKBS, SRH and RR.

POWER RANKINGS (way way too early) for IPL 2021 part Two Without knowing who is playing and any new individual roles 1 – @mipaltan

2 – @DelhiCapitals

3 – @ChennaiIPL

4 – @RCBTweets

5 – @PunjabKingsIPL

6 – @SunRisers

7 – @KKRiders

8 – @rajasthanroyals Thoughts? — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) September 16, 2021

The Royals were unhappy to see themselves at the bottom of the table in Styris’ power rankings. However, the franchise didn’t take it lightly and responded to Syris with a cheeky reply.

RR used a Bollywood-inspired meme, showing a picture from the movie ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’, featuring actress Sara Ali Khan. “Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho” read the text on the image.