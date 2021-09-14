IPL 2021: Reason why RCB will sport blue jersey against KKR

The players of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be sporting blue jersey in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the UAE-leg of IPL 2021.

RCB are set to resume their IPL 2021 campaign against KKR in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 20.

The first time that RCB changed the colour of their jersey was during IPL 2011 to support the ‘Go Green’ initiative, and since then, they have been wearing the jersey for at least one match every season. Last year, the RCB team had paid tributes to the COVID warriors throughout the 13th edition of the tournament by wearing a jersey that had ‘My COVID heroes’ written on the back of it.

RCB to pay tribute to COVID-19 workers

On Tuesday, RCB revealed that their players will sport the blue kit, resembling the colour of the PPE kits of the frontline warriors, against KKR. The Virat Kohli-led side will also pay tribute to the workers for their invaluable service while leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

RCB to wear Blue Jersey v KKR on 20th We at RCB are honoured to sport the Blue kit, that resembles the colour of the PPE kits of the frontline warriors, to pay tribute to their invaluable service while leading the fight against the Covid pandemic.#PlayBold #1Team1Fight pic.twitter.com/r0NPBdybAS — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 14, 2021

United to help and support the frontline warriors who have worked selflessly and tirelessly to fight the Covid Pandemic. 🙌🏻🙌🏻 We are #1Team1Fight! 🔴🔵#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/W7fMXnvwrL — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 14, 2021

RCB will look to reach the play-offs for the second successive season. Kohli & Co. men are currently placed at the third spot in the standings with 5 wins from 7 matches, tied on 10 points with two-times champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Delhi Capitals (DC) are on top of the table with 12 points in 8 matches.