IPL 2021: RR vs RCB, Match 43: Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

The 43rd match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB are currently at the third spot in the table with 12 points from 10 matches, and a win over Sanju Samson’s RR will virtually put them in the playoffs. On the other hand, with just four wins in 10 games, it will be a make-or-break outing for the Royals as a loss against RCB will put them in a tight situation in their bid for a final-four berth.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 23 | Rajasthan Royals won: 10 | Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 11 | No result: 2

Pitch report:

The surface in Dubai is expected to assist the batsmen and might help them to score big in the upcoming match. In the previous two games played at this venue, teams batting first have won.

Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris/Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat/Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

RR wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 40-45

RR total: 150-160

Case 2:

RCB wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 35-40

RCB total: 145-155

Team batting first to win the contest.