IPL 2021: Shimron Hetmyer reveals the secret behind his jersey number 189

Delhi Capitals (DC) are having a wonderful season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. They finished the first half of the cash-rich league as table toppers and have again acquired the top position in the second leg after their recent win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Former DC captain Shreyas Iyer and powerful striker Shimron Hetmyer played a big role in DC’s triumph over the 2008 title winners. While Iyer top-scored with 43 off 32, Hetmyer smashed a quickfire 28 off 16, including five fours. The duo helped Capitals to post 154/6 on the board. DC then restricted RR to 121/6 to win the contest by 33 runs.

Following DC’s remarkable victory, both Iyer and Hetmyer engaged in a humorous conversation. During the chat, the West Indies star revealed the reason behind number 189 on his jersey. Hetmyer explained that he wears the jersey with 189 on the back because it is his highest score.

“Well, that’s actually my highest score. It wasn’t in Tests. If it was in Tests, I would probably be crying now (jokingly). It was my highest score in cricket back home. I can’t remember what game it was, to be honest. I guess that was just one of those days. I just went out, swiped, and I got to 189, and then I got out,” said Hetmyer in a video posted on IPLT20.com.

The 24-year-old is also quite popular due to his unique haircut. Iyer also asked to Hetmyer to share his opinion on the same.

“I love bling, that’s one. And, I love looking after my hair as well. It is something that I really like doing, and I put some chemicals in it to keep it nice and soft,” added Hetmyer.