IPL 2021: SRH vs CSK, Match 44: Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

MS Dhoni’s CSK pulled off a thrilling chase in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored a quickfire 22 to guide his side to victory. The Kane Williamson-led SRH also won their reverse fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets with the heroics of opening batsman Jason Roy, who smashed 60 runs off just 42 balls .

SRH are at the bottom of the points table with eight defeats in their ten matches, but depending on various permutations and combinations, they can still qualify for the playoffs if they win their remaining matches.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 15 | SRH won: 4 | CSK won: 11 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The surface is on the slower side with the bowlers likely to play a more significant role in the game. The batters will look to attack in the powerplay, with the pitch helping the slow bowlers as the match progresses. Dew could come into play in the second half of the contest.

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

SRH wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

CSK total: 150-160

Case 2:

CSK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

SRH total: 135-145

CSK to win the contest.