IPL 2021: SRH vs PBKS, Match 37: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

The 37th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Both the teams lost their previous games in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Punjab ended up on the wrong side of the result against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by two runs. The KL Rahul-led side dominated the game till the last over, but the last four deliveries bowled by young Kartik Tyagi destroyed their chances of victory. Kane Williamson’s SRH, on the other hand, lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets.

Pitch report:

The short boundaries and flat pitch often result in the Sharjah stadium becoming a batting paradise. Thus, both pacers and spin bowlers should aim for perfect length and consistency. Dew can play an important role in deciding the fate of the game; therefore, the captain winning the toss will fancy fielding first.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 17 | Sunrisers Hyderabad: 12 | Punjab Kings: 05 | No Result: 0

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

SRH wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 50-55

PBKS total: 170-185

Case 2:

PBKS wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

SRH total: 160-175

Team batting second to win the contest.