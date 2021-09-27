IPL 2021: SRH vs RR, Match 40: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

The 40th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to take place between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 27.

The Sunrisers had a terrible fourteenth season so far, and they are almost out of contention to qualify for playoffs. SRH are currently placed at the bottom in the points table with only one victory of their nine matches.

On the other hand, Rajasthan have all the chances to make it to the top four if they win their remaining fixtures. RR are currently positioned at the sixth spot with eight points and have five matches left in the ongoing league stage.

Pitch report:

The track at Dubai gets slower as the game progresses, so batting first seems like an ideal call for the teams. Even in the previous fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), the defending champions failed to chase and lost the contest.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 14 | Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7 | Rajasthan Royals: 7 | No result: 0

Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kedar Jadhav/ Priyam Garg.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

SRH wins the toss and bat first

Powerplay score: 35-40

SRH total: 140-155

Case 2:

RR wins the toss and bat first

Powerplay score: 40-50

RR total: 150-165

RR to win the contest.