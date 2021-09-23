IPL 2021: ‘That referral was unbelievable’ – Brian Lara on Kedar Jadhav’s DRS call against Delhi Capitals

The second leg of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) didn’t change Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)’s fortunes as they began their campaign with a loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

SRH batting unit failed miserably against a quality pace attack of DC featuring the deadly South African duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. While Rabada picked up three wickets, Nortje bagged a couple of scalps.

There were quite a few moments that captured the attention of experts as well as fans. One of the incidents that gathered the maximum eyeballs was a DRS review by SRH batsman Kedar Jadhav. The decision to review an LBW appeal was so bad that West Indies legend Brian Lara couldn’t stop himself from reacting to it.

It all happened during the 13th over when Nortje pitched up the ball, which angled back into the right-hander. Jadhav shuffled right across on the flick, but missed and the ball his pads. It looked like a plumb, but Jadhav still went upstairs only to get a confirmation that the impact was in front of off-stump, and the white leather was crashing into the middle stump.

Lara expressed his shock, stating he couldn’t believe that Jadhav went for it as the ball was clearly going to hit the middle-stump.

“That wicket was typical. Straight and plumb. Why would he need to review that? To actually go and ask for that referral was unbelievable. We couldn’t believe it. We were like, ‘what is he doing’,” said Lara on Star Sports.

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, who was doing the Hindi commentary at that time, sarcastically said that maybe Jadhav wanted to check whether the ball was hitting the middle part of the middle stump.

“I think he didn’t take the review to check whether he was out or not. He wanted to see if the ball was hitting the middle part of the middle stump. This wasn’t the case of off-stump or leg-stump; sometimes batters want to check whether the ball was hitting the middle of middle stump,” said Gavaskar.