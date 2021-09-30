IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag takes a dig at Eoin Morgan after R Ashwin’s verbal spat with England star

Virender Sehwag, Eoin Morgan (Photo Source: Twitter)
Former India opener Virender Sehwag has taken a hilarious dig at England star Eoin Morgan for his altercation with Ravichandran Ashwin during an IPL clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 28.

While Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant opted to downplay the verbal spat between the two players, Australian legend Shane Warne criticized Ashwin for his ‘disgraceful’ act on the field.

In the meantime, Sehwag has schooled KKR captain Morgan for engaging in heated argument with Ashwin. Recalling how England got four extra runs due to an overthrow which hit Ben Stokes’ bat at a crucial moment in the ICC World Cup 2019 final against New Zealand, Sehwag said: “On July 14, 2019 when it ricocheted of Ben Stokes’ bat in the final over, Mr. Morgan sat on a dharna outside Lord’s and refused to hold the World Cup trophy and New Zealand won. Haina? Bade aaye, ‘Doesn’t appreciate’ waale.”

Notably, Morgan and Ashwin were involved in a heated exchange after KKR pacer Tim Southee dismissed the DC tailender in the last over of the first innings.

The KKR camp seemed upset with Pant and Ashwin after they went for an extra run off the last ball of the penultimate over after the ball ricocheted off the DC skipper’s bat.

After the match, KKR wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik backed his captain’s gesture at that moment.

“I know that Rahul Tripathi threw the ball and it hit Rishabh Pant and then it ricocheted off that and Ashwin started to run. I do not think Morgan appreciates that, he is someone when the ball hits the batter, he expects them not to run because of the spirit of cricket,” Karthik had said in the press conference.

