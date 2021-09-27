IPL 2021: WATCH – AB de Villiers imitates Virat Kohli’s lively celebrations after RCB’s thumping win over MI

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) exhibited top-class cricket on Sunday to register a dominating win over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Challengers first put up a tremendous batting display to post a respectable total at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The knocks of skipper Virat Kohli (51 off 42 balls) and power-striker Glenn Maxwell (56 off 37 balls) guided RCB to 165/6 in 20 overs.

With the ball, hat-trick hero Harshal Patel, senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Maxwell kept things tight for MI by taking wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, the Rohit Sharma-led side got bundled out for 111 – their lowest score against RCB in the history of IPL – to lose the contest by 54 runs.

As the team was finally back to the winning ways after losing the first two games of the ongoing second leg, the players were seen celebrating inside the change room. RCB shared a video on their official YouTube channel with the title Dressing Room Talk – Game Day.

In the video, captain Kohli can be seen addressing his troops and highlighting how the batting efforts of KS Bharat and Maxwell set the tone for a memorable win over MI.

“Against a side like Mumbai, nothing is going to be given to us. We had to work hard for it. The accumulation of all the hard work over 36 overs, in the end, we deserved to be in that position. Small things mattered. The way KS (Bharat) showed intent when he walked out to bat, the way Maxi hit the bowlers to the areas to where he wanted to and with the ball as well… I never felt at any stage; we were going to be blown away. That is exactly what we wanted to do on the field,” said Kohli.

However, one moment from the video captured everyone’s attention when AB de Villiers went on to mimic Kohli’s trademark animated celebrations. While impersonating Kohli, De Villiers also said, “Stay calm guys, it’s just one game.”

Here is the video: