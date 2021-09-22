IPL 2021: WATCH – Fabian Allen takes a stunner to dismiss Liam Livingstone in PBKS vs RR clash

In the 32nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Rajasthan Royals (RR) sealed a thrilling final over win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

From Rajasthan’s batters power-hitting to Punjab batsmen counter approach and, of course, the brilliant last over by Kartik Tyagi, there were many moments in the match that impressed several fans across the world.

Another such incident that captured maximum eyeballs was a sensational fielding effort by PBKS’ overseas recruit Fabian Allen.

Allen took a stunning catch to dismiss England’s power-striker, Liam Livingstone. It all happened in the 12th over of RR’s innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh.

The left-armer bowled a slower delivery and forced the batter to have a go at it. Livingstone tried to clear the boundary ropes in deep midwicket, but Allen had other plans, as he put a spectacular full-length dive to catch the white-leather.

Here is the video:

The Royals scored 185 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and Mahipal Lomror (43) impressive knocks. Evin Lewis and Livingstone made valuable contributions of 36 and 25 to help RR reach a competitive total.

In reply, Punjab lost the battle in the final over by just 2 runs. KL Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67) gave their side a tremendous start and added 120 runs for the opening wicket. Then, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran formed a 57 run partnership for the third wicket and almost took their side over the finish line with four runs needed in the final over.

However, a major twist was waiting to greet Punjab as Tyagi, who came to bowl the last over, defended four runs while picking two wickets to steer Rajasthan to a stunning victory.