IPL 2021 – WATCH: Jagadeesha Suchith takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss Deepak Hooda

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Jagadeesha Suchith exhibited brilliant fielding skills against Punjab Kings.

  • Suchith took a sensational catch to get rid of Deepak Hooda.

IPL 2021 – WATCH: Jagadeesha Suchith takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss Deepak Hooda
Jagadeesha Suchith takes a brilliant catch in IPL 2021 (Screengrab: @IPLT20)
Advertisement

There is no doubt that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are having their worst season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Considered as one of the most consistent sides, SRH are currently sitting at the bottom in the points table with as many as eight defeats out of nine matches in the ongoing fourteenth season of the cash-rich league.

On Saturday, the Sunrisers did show some positives by bundling out their opponent Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a mere 126. Still, the batters put up a disappointing show and failed to chase the paltry target, resulting in SRH’s eighth loss this year.

Despite a terrible outing, one moment did grab maximum eyeballs, especially for SRH fans, when the substitute fielder Jagadeesha Suchith grabbed a stunning catch to get rid of Deepak Hooda.

It all happened during the 16th over bowled by Jason Holder. The Caribbean all-rounder bowled a fullish slower ball, and Hooda smacked it hard in anticipation to loft it over cover. But Suchith showed his acrobatic moves as he flew to his left and stuck his hand out to pluck an absolute blinder.

Here is the video:

Chasing 126, Sunrisers could only manage to reach 120/7 in their allotted 20 overs, losing the contest by five runs. The victory put Kings at the fifth spot in the points table, one position above defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

After another loss, Kane Williamson praised the bowlers and fielding unit for putting up a great show and lauded Holder for his exceptional all-round contribution in the game.

“The bowling unit, fielding unit did a fantastic job. Certainly, the surface was a tough one. Required partnerships, and we were certainly backing ourselves to get close. It took a brilliant individual performance in both halves from Jason Holder, especially with the bat to keep the match competitive. It’s (SRH) a proud franchise, frustrating season. Playing shots was challenging. For us, it was about looking to build platforms. It was quite a challenge to pounce on them without losing wickets,” said Williamson at the post-match presentation.

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement