IPL 2021: WATCH – Kane Williamson takes a spectacular sliding catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started their second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with a loss. The 2016 IPL winners faced an 8-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was SRH’s seventh loss in the ongoing fourteenth season of the cash-rich league.

After winning the toss, SRH opted to bat first, but could only manage to post 134/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Abdul Samad, with 28 off 21, was the top scorer for his side. In reply, the Rishabh Pant-led DC chased down the paltry target in 17.5 overs with eight wickets in hand.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson failed to impress with the willow as he only scored 18 runs off 26 deliveries. But, the Kiwi star attracted a lot of attention through one of his fielding effort that got rid of DC opener Prithvi Shaw.

It all happened on the last ball of the third over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. The left-armer bowled a slower length delivery around off-stump, but it seemed Shaw was already into the shot in order to be too aggressive. The batter didn’t get the timing right as the ball went up in the air towards the cow corner.

Williamson, who was positioned at mid-on, ran towards his right and picked up a sensational sliding catch to pack Shaw’s innings. The catch was so brilliant that Sunil Gavaskar on air compared it to the catch taken by legendary Kapil Dev during the 1983 World Cup final against the mighty West Indies.

“Two of the best fast bowlers going around”: Williamson lauds Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

After the game, Williamson heaped praises on the South African bowling duo of DC – Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje – for their remarkable bowling. Notably, Rabada picked up three wickets for 37 while Nortje bagged a couple for just 12 runs. Williamson termed the pair as two of the best fast bowlers in the world.

“They (Rabada and Nortje) were excellent, they are both quality internationals, two of the best fast bowlers going around at the moment, and they put us under pressure. They got us into hard positions, perhaps if we hadn’t lost early wickets, we could have done differently, but Delhi were outstanding and played some smart cricket,” said Williamson.