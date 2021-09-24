IPL 2021: WATCH – Kieron Pollard loses calm after KKR pacer Prasid Krishna tries to intimidate him

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard is known for his expressive character on and off the field. In the 33rd match of the ongoing IPL 2021, Pollard lost his composure over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Prasidh Krishna.

It all happened in the 15th over of the first innings when Krishna stared at Pollard after the latter hit the ball back to him. Krishna, after fielding the ball, acted like he was throwing it right back at the batsman.

Pollard took a moment and stared back at the bowler, almost intimidating him in action. Since that was the last ball of the over, the broadcaster broke into a commercial. However, in the next over, a video of what transpired between the overs surfaced, capturing a visibly upset Pollard going up to Prasidh and muttering a few words at the KKR seamer.

That was not all, later when Pollard took a single and reached the non-striker’s end, the camera once again captured the two in a bit of a tense moment. Pollard kept staring at Prasidh as the fast bowler was returning for his run-up. This time, Prasidh looked up to the umpire and even raised his arms in the air, asking what was Pollard up to.

Here’s the video:

In the end, the young Krishna had the last laugh, playing an important role in KKR’s victory with figures of 3/43. Pollard had a big responsibility on guiding his team to a big total, but the West Indies’ cricketer could only manage 21 runs off 15 balls.