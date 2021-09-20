IPL 2021: WATCH – Ruturaj Gaikwad hits an outrageous six off Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad batted through the innings for an unbeaten 88 off 58 balls to take his team out of trouble – from 7/3 to 156/6 – against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 30th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Sunday.

Chasing 157 for win, MI got off to a flying start, but Deepak Chahar soon removed Quinton de Kock (17 off 12) and Anmolpreet Singh (16 off 14) in quick succession to push the defending champions on backfoot.

Mumbai’s stand-in captain Kieron Pollard tried to attack CSK spinners, but fast bowler Josh Hazlewood sent him back for 15.

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo then bagged two wickets in the final over to guide CSK to a 20-run victory.

Ruturaj Gaikwad swept Jasprit Bumrah for a startling six

During his match-winning knock, Gaikwad played eye-pleasing shots, none more so than an audacious hit for a maximum, off MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah. It all happened on the last ball of the Super Kings’ innings.

Under the pump after being hit for many, Bumrah tried a yorker to the well-set batsman, but the supremely talented Ruturaj picked the length of the ball quickly. He went down on one knee to the searing delivery and played it with the middle of his bat, sending it over the deep square leg boundary for a six.

“Obviously one of my top innings till now. With the pressure of early wickets and with the seniors in the dressing room, I just had to grind and get the team to 130, 140 and then 150 was possible,” Gaikwad said in the post-match presentation.

“When Mahi Bhai is around and with the CSK management, once they back you, you don’t have to think much,” he added.

Gaikwad hit nine fours and three sixes during his stay in the middle. However, he said that the batting was not easy as it was a two-pace wicket.

“Initially the ball was seaming and swinging so I had to take my chance against the spinners. Jaddu just came in and I had to take my chance and it came off well,” said Ruturaj.