IPL 2021 – WATCH: Virat Kohli clears Sharjah stadium with a no-look six off Shardul Thakur

Virat Kohli surprised many by clearing the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a ‘no-look six’ during Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2021 match on Friday. The six was measured at 82 meters and the ball landed on the roof.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the fifth over in the first innings. CSK pacer Shardul Thakur bowled a full-length delivery which fell into the arc of Kohli, who used his bottom hand to perfection to hit a ‘no-look six’ over mid-wicket.

After being put in to bat first, RCB got off to a flying start with Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal leading the charge. The duo added 111 runs for the opening wicket, which also is the highest by any RCB pair against CSK.

Kohli scored 53 runs from 41 balls with the help of 6 fours and one six.

Former New Zealand international Simon Doull, who was on air at that moment, said: “I don’t even need to look, I heard the sound.” His fellow commentator Sunil Gavaskar added: “That’s the sound which the bowlers hear in their nightmares. That is some sound. What a shot! And it has gone sweetly from the bat.”

Deep Dasgupta noted: “That was a no-look shot. He didn’t even look at the ball where it was going. He knew it the moment he hit that shot, he knew that was going.”

Here’s the video of Kohli’s brilliance:

Fans reaction:

No look six from Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/odrMjREpQl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 24, 2021

However, after Kohli’s dismissal on the second ball of the 14th over, RCB failed to hold the momentum and could only manage 156/6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

CSK, on the other hand, kicked-off the chase on a similar note and wrapped up the proceedings in 18.1 overs with 6 wickets in hand.