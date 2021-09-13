Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander appointed Pakistan coaches for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

Former Australian opening batsman Matthew Hayden and South African fast bowler Vernon Philander have signed up by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as consultant coaches for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Hayden and Philander will be taking over from the pair of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, who resigned from their posts last week.

The new PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja, announced the appointments on Monday, citing the aggression and quality of the players as defining reasons for their hiring.

Speaking about Hayden, Raja said: “The Australian can bring some aggression into the team. He has experience of World Cups and was a world-class player himself. Having an Australian in the dressing room will be of great benefit for us.”

On Philander he said, “I know him well, he understands the nuances of bowling and he has a great record in Australia.”

Pakistan, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions, will bowl-out their quest for a second title against India on October 24.

Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah included in Pakistan’s T20I squad

Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah have both been selected for the upcoming home series against New Zealand and England, as well as the 2021 T20 World Cup which begins on October 17.

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain

Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman.