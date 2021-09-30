MSK Prasad names Ravi Shastri’s replacement as coach of Team India

The million-dollar question circling in the Indian cricket fraternity is regarding who will become the next coach of Team India as the tenure of current coach Ravi Shastri is about to end. Notably, Shastri will no longer be the coach of the Indian team after the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021.

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has also dropped his thoughts on the red-hot topic and suggested that former India batter Rahul Dravid is an ideal candidate to take over as coach of Team India.

Prasad reckoned Dravid would value the Indian team after Shastri’s era. He also felt that MS Dhoni, who was recently named Team India’s mentor for the multi-team tournament, should continue his role along with Dravid as the coach.

Not so long ago, Dravid toured with the Indian limited-overs squad as coach to Sri Lanka in July. He has already led India Under-19 and A teams in the past.

“In my heart, I had this feeling. I was challenged recently by my colleagues that definitely post Ravi bhai’s era, MS has to come into the role of a mentor and Rahul Dravid as a coach. These were the discussions I had with my fellow commentators while I was doing commentary during the IPL. I had a feeling that Rahul, being the studious person that he is, will add value to Team India post Ravi bhai’s era,” Prasad told Sports Tak.

Not to mention, most of the emerging players have developed and improved their game under the guidance of Dravid, and Prasad opined that the Dravid-Dhoni duo should be the ideal combination for Indian cricket.

“Rahul as a coach, MS as a mentor is going to be a boon for Indian cricket. Both are cool and calm customers, and one person is very studious and hard-working. More importantly, the number of players that are evolving right now have been groomed by Rahul, who was India A coach also. So it is some wonderful planning that is happening. I will be very disappointed if Rahul is not going to be the coach and MS, not a mentor post this management’s era,” added Prasad.