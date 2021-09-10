Oman announces squad for ICC Men’s T20 world Cup 2021

  • Oman named an experienced 15-member group for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

  • The squad will be led by the veteran all-rounder Zeeshan Maqsood.

Oman announces squad for ICC Men’s T20 world Cup 2021
Oman team (Pic Source: Twitter)
The 2021 edition of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to begin on October 17. The summit clash will take place in Dubai on Sunday, November 14 with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

Ahead of the start of the competition, Oman have announced their squad for the marquee event. The 15-member squad will be led by Zeeshan Maqsood, and features the core group of experienced line-up that helped them excel in the Global Qualifier two years ago in UAE.

Before the T20 World Cup, Oman will take on India’s domestic giants Mumbai in a one-day and T20 series. The limited-overs leg against Mumbai will help the hosts to prepare for the ICC tournament.

Oman Cricket chairman Pankaj Khimji has extended his gratitude to the Mumbai Cricket Association for sending the team to their nation.

“Mumbai was the perfect antidote that we required to give us a jolted start in terms of our preparation one and you need a tough team to get the best out of you. You playing a mediocre team and saying well let the boys warm up, that is not how it works. I am indebted to the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) for sending its team here,” said Khimji as reported by NDTV.

Here is Oman’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup:

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan.

